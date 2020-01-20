Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC cut United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

LON:UU opened at GBX 999.80 ($13.15) on Monday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a one year high of GBX 989 ($13.01). The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 924.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 841.64.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total value of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

