Creditbit Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,268.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Creditbit has a total market cap of $10,268.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditbit alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.