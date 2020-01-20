Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $408,316.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Credits has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Gate.io, Mercatox and IDEX. Credits has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $408,316.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Tidex, Kucoin, Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

