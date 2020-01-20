Critical Survey: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) vs. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TransMedics Group and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.43%. Zynex has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Zynex.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynex $23.43 million 14.94 $7.36 million $0.22 48.59

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group.

Summary

Zynex beats TransMedics Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

