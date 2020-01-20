CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Hits $84,277.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $84,277.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,694,501 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

