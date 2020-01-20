Crocs (CROX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

12/31/2019 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

12/27/2019 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 915,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Get Crocs Inc alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.