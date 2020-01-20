Crypto.com Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.14 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $615.29 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global, DDEX, Bithumb and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.15 or 0.05533788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127232 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,406,393 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi Global, Fatbtc, HitBTC, BiteBTC, BigONE, Bibox, KuCoin, Indodax, ABCC, IDEX, Bithumb Global, Dcoin, Huobi Korea, CPDAX, GOPAX, OKEx, Bittrex, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Upbit, OceanEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

