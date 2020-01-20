CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Market Cap Hits $66,739.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 538.3% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $66,739.00 and $7,330.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

