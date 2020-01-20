Cryptopay 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

