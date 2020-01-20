CSFB Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

GEI stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$27.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,087. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.01 and a 1 year high of C$27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.25. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

