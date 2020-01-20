CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CVSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

CVSG opened at GBX 1,164.26 ($15.32) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 967.12. The firm has a market cap of $831.61 million and a PE ratio of 100.37. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 362.40 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,198 ($15.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

