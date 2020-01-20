DAEX Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. DAEX has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $396,416.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.74 or 0.05530705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033858 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128125 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.