Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Cap of $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Gatecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.