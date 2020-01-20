Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.22 ($60.72).

ETR:DAI opened at €46.74 ($54.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.85. Daimler has a 1-year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

