DAO.Casino Price Reaches $0.0249 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $68,829.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001852 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,597.53 or 0.99759493 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

