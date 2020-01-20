DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0963 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 19% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $254.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,403,670 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

