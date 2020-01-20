Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Hits $1.05 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $102.29 or 0.01186862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Coinsuper, Waves Decentralized Exchange and xBTCe. Dash has a market cap of $948.97 million and $1.05 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001007 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,277,499 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Coinsuper, LBank, Coinroom, Sistemkoin, Bisq, Bithumb, WazirX, Instant Bitex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Koineks, Kucoin, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, Poloniex, Upbit, LocalTrade, HBUS, Indodax, Coinbe, Coinhub, OpenLedger DEX, C-Patex, CoinExchange, Ovis, Exmo, Negocie Coins, Liquid, BiteBTC, ACX, Bit-Z, Binance, CryptoBridge, WEX, ABCC, Bibox, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Coinsquare, Livecoin, BX Thailand, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, Iquant, Mercatox, COSS, Bleutrade, HitBTC, xBTCe, Coinrail, Bitsane, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, BitFlip, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Trade By Trade, C2CX, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Huobi, Tidex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, OKEx, Liqui, C-CEX, CoinEx, B2BX, Crex24, Graviex, BitBay, YoBit and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

