DaTa eXchange Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $7,022.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.05413596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025768 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127676 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001274 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

