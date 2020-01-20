Datawallet Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $445,555.00 and $69,420.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Exmo and Bibox.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.03472023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood, Exmo and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

