DECENT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,727.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit and BCEX. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,727.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BCEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

