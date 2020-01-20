Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.06 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.70 million, a P/E ratio of 201.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 63,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $469,389.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,051,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 471,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,060.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 266,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 198,493 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

