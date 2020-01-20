Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Desire has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $13,376.00 and $11,127.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,674.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.01929771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.03970137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00664992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00757454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00101689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010292 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00613932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

