Deutsche Bank Increases Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 330

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 324 ($4.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.99. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.