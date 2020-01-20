Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.70 ($31.05).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €28.81 ($33.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.41 and its 200-day moving average is €26.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.