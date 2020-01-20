Deutsche Bank Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JUN3. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.64 ($28.65).

JUN3 opened at €21.00 ($24.42) on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 12 month high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.02.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

