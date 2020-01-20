DEX (DEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $412,485.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $412,485.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.