Digital Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.09 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $177,247.00 and $5.09 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.90 or 0.00579043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.