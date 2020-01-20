Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $651,189.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00747897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004960 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001993 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

