DigitalNote Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $11,444.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00739479 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.