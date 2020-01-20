Digiwage (WAGE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $8,133.00 and $43.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

