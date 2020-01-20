Dimension Chain Price Hits $0.30 (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $72.99 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

