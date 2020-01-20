Dinero Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Dinero has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $1,652.00 and $9.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.