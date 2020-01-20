Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,725 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,629.38 ($21.43).

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,934 ($25.44) on Monday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,968.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,683.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.36.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diploma will post 6497.0004788 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.