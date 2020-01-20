DMarket Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

