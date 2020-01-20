DogeCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $28,801.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034056 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 299.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000854 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

