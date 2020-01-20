Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings per share of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $286.47 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.67.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

