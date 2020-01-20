DopeCoin (DOPE) Hits Market Capitalization of $233,541.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $233,541.00 and approximately $3,944.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00666261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007749 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000487 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.