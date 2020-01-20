Douglas Valenti Sells 2,400 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. 593,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $751.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QuinStreet by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in QuinStreet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

