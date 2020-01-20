DP Poland’s (DPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

DP Poland (LON:DPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of DPP opened at GBX 7.22 ($0.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.73. DP Poland has a one year low of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 14.53 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of $17.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
About DP Poland
DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.
