DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,577.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

