Dreamcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,665.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Over the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $18,665.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,568,624 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

