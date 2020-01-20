Dynamic Price Tops $0.0415 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $617,638.00 and approximately $9,482.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.01938035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.03979948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00666809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00755635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00101813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00614160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,875,810 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.