DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RWE (FRA:RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RWE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.60 ($34.42).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €30.91 ($35.94) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.10 and its 200 day moving average is €26.14. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

