e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $21.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00662022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007724 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,935,006 coins and its circulating supply is 17,112,615 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.