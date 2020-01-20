easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,448.50 ($19.05) on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.52. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

