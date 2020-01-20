EBCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $946,365.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $946,365.00 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

