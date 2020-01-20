EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. EchoLink has a market cap of $653,814.00 and $27,034.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.05549342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.