Eden Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $833,932.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.03501663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.