EDRCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $50,194.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

