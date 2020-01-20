Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Given Buy Rating at VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EDR opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.35. Egdon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.60 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of $16.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

